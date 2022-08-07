China's marine economy stabilizes in first half
BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's marine economy recovered steadily in the first half of 2022, as the country has been striving to respond to COVID-19 and pursue economic and social development in a well-coordinated manner, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
According to preliminary calculation, China's gross ocean product grew 1.2 percent year on year to 4.2 trillion yuan (about 623.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half.
For traditional marine industry, the output of offshore crude oil and natural gas increased by 7.4 percent and 12.4 percent from a year ago, respectively.
Cargo and container throughput at coastal ports reported year-on-year growth of 0.1 percent and 3 percent, respectively, said the ministry.
China's marine emerging industries showed sound growth momentum during the period, with 57.7 percent of companies seeing their revenues up from a year ago.
The country's marine foreign trade also rose steadily, with the total value of seaborne imports and exports jumping 18.2 percent year on year.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's marine economy sectors post steady recovery in first three quarters
- China's coastal regions lay emphasis on marine economy
- China’s marine economy contributes over 8 trillion yuan to national GDP
- China to build up to 20 marine economy demonstration zones by 2020
- China's H1 marine economy up 8.6 pct
- Resources demand shores up China's slowing marine economy
- Ocean development index to boost marine economy
- China inaugurates marine economy-boosting development zone
- China to tap into marine economy
- National plan on island protection enters effect
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.