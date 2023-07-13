Home>>
The moment a high-speed rail surpasses a traditional train
(People's Daily App) 15:09, July 13, 2023
What a breathtaking scene as a high-speed train surpasses a traditional train! That is the magic of advanced technology. Click the video to see.
(Video source: People's Daily Online; Compiled by He Jieqiong)
