We Are China

Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway officially starts operation tests

Xinhua) 08:27, June 27, 2023

A staff member works on a test train at Guiyang North Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

With the departure of test train 55311 from Guiyang North Station, the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway officially started its operation tests on Monday.

The railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, connects Guiyang of Guizhou Province and Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A driver prepares for the departure of a test train at Guiyang North Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A test train passes a grand bridge in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 26, 2023. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Test train 55311 departs from Guiyang North Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Test train 55311 is seen before departure at Guiyang North Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Test train 55311 departs from Guiyang North Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Test train 55311 passes a grand bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)