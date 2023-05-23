Joint commissioning, testing of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway starts

This aerial photo taken on May 22, 2023 shows a comprehensive inspection train running along the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia. The joint commissioning and testing of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) started on Monday, marking a milestone in the construction of the railway project. (Photo by China Railway International Co., Ltd./Xinhua)

JAKARTA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The joint commissioning and testing of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) started on Monday, marking a milestone in the construction of the railway project.

The joint commissioning and testing is conducted prior to the opening of the high-speed railway to ensure safe and smooth operation of the trainsets.

By conducting dynamic testing using a comprehensive inspection train on the newly constructed high-speed railway, the performance of various systems such as tracks, power supply, overhead catenary system, communication, signaling, and early warning monitoring is tested and verified.

Currently, all civil engineering works such as roadbeds, bridges, culverts, and tunnels have been completed. Preparations for operation are being carried out in an orderly manner.

After the completion of the joint commissioning and testing, further running trials and safety assessments will be conducted before the official commencement of operation.

The high-speed line, a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta and another major city Bandung.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway spanning 142.3 km will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to around 40 minutes.

Staff members and journalists take a comprehensive inspection train during the joint commissioning and testing of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia, May 22, 2023. The joint commissioning and testing of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) started on Monday, marking a milestone in the construction of the railway project. (Photo by Ren Weiyun/Xinhua)

Engineers conduct catenary testing on the comprehensive inspection train during the joint commissioning and testing of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia, May 22, 2023. The joint commissioning and testing of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) started on Monday, marking a milestone in the construction of the railway project. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the EMU drivers driving a comprehensive inspection train along the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway in Indonesia, May 22, 2023. The joint commissioning and testing of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) started on Monday, marking a milestone in the construction of the railway project. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

