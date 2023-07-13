Kazakh herders' epic seasonal migration in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:19, July 13, 2023

People of the Kazakh ethnic group have upheld a nomadic herding lifestyle for generations, a custom that involves seasonal migration. This unique tradition has been recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China.

Jieken E'asibai, a Kazakh herder from Altay prefecture in Xinjiang, is a proud inheritor of this intangible cultural heritage. He and his family have devoted most of their lives to living on pastures, following the rhythm of the seasons.

After spending nearly two months herding livestock on the summer pastures, Jieken's family embarks on a journey to the autumn pastures as part of their age-old tradition. For Jieken, this migration is not only a legacy passed down by his ancestors but also a responsibility to preserve and pass on to younger generations. Watch the video to witness the remarkable journey of this herding family as they continue the epic cycle of seasonal migration.

