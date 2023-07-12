Tourism officials: Xinjiang a must-visit region in NW China

Officials from China's northwestern Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region sent an invitation to people all over the world to visit Xinjiang and explore its culture during a promotional event held Monday in Beijing.

As part of the Chinese culture and tourism global promotional campaign, the event was organized by the Network of International Culturalink Entities, and co-hosted by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A dance performance during an event promoting tourism in Xinjiang held in Beijing, July 10, 2023. [Photo provided to China.org.cn]

Gao Zheng, director general of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, cited a famous Chinese folk song to introduce this beautiful land, saying: "If you're going far away, Xinjiang is a nice place to visit."

As an important region along the Silk Road connecting Asia with Europe, Xinjiang is also an important hub for trade and friendly exchanges between East and West, as well as a key area featuring mutual benefit, cooperation, cultural exchanges and dialogue between civilizations, Gao said.

Liu Quan, deputy director of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said that Xinjiang has spectacular natural scenery all year round, comparing it to a charming dance in spring, a magnificent song in summer, a gorgeous painting in fall, and a beautiful poem in winter.

The area has garnered increasing attention with its booming tourism market, featuring well-protected cultural traditions of all ethnic groups and famous local cuisine, Liu said.

Products from Xinjiang on display at a tourism promotion event held in Beijing, July 10, 2023. [Photo by Wang Wei/China.org.cn]

Luo Juan, deputy director of the culture, sports and tourism bureau of Aksu prefecture, introduced the Kizil Caves, one of China's earliest large-scale grottoes and also the representative Qiuci Grottoes, during the event.

The ancient state of Qiuci was a key hub on the Silk Road that combined Chinese, Indian, Islamic and European cultures. Aksu, where Qiuci was located, is a must-visit destination for those interested in exploring ancient culture and East-West exchanges, Luo said.

Performers on stage at an event held to promote Xinjiang's cultural tourism resources in Beijing, July 10, 2023. [Photo provided to China.org.cn]

Tusongguli Maituohuti, director of the culture, sports and tourism bureau of Hotan prefecture, showcased seven local sightseeing routes featuring the Kunlun Mountains, Hotan jade, the Niya Ruins — known as the "Pompeii of the East" — and desert poplar trees, among others.

Dubbed "China's Snow Capital," Altay prefecture promoted its winter sports tourism at the event, claiming to be a dreamland for skiers.

A photography exhibition was also held to showcase the natural beauty and cultural diversity of Xinjiang.

Since September 2022, the Chinese culture and tourism global promotional campaign has launched a series of activities to promote Chinese culture and tourism resources. It has become an important platform to advance exchanges and cooperation between China and the rest of the world.

