Senior Chinese diplomat to attend ASEAN-Plus foreign ministers' meetings

Xinhua) 16:10, July 11, 2023

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will attend the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 13 to 14, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.

