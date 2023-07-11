Home>>
Gorgeous sunset in heavenly Suzhou
(People's Daily App) 14:41, July 11, 2023
One Chinese adage captures the uniqueness of two special cities: "Above there is heaven and below are Suzhou and Hangzhou."
Let's enjoy a gorgeous view of the sunset over the beautiful gardens and traditional waterside architecture in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province.
(Compiled by Chen Xu; Source: Shijie APP)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.