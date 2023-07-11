Afghan interpreter who worked for U.S. military gunned down in Washington, D.C.: media

DOHA, July 10 (Xinhua) -- A ride-hailing driver who had long served as an interpreter for U.S. military in Afghanistan before he fled his motherland was lately gunned down in Washington, D.C., Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported Friday.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, was found fatally shot on July 3 in his car while he was working as a ride-share driver late night in a neighborhood in northeastern Washington, DC., said the report.

Having worked for the U.S. military for 10 years, Ahmad Yar fled to the United States in 2021 after the Taliban takeover, using a special visa offered for those who worked for the U.S. forces, according to the report.

According to the U.S. State Department's latest estimates in June, around 97,000 Afghans have resettled in the United States since September 2021.

