DPRK condemns U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula

Xinhua) 16:18, July 10, 2023

SEOUL, July 10 (Xinhua) -- A spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) condemned the U.S. plan to send a strategic nuclear submarine to the Korean Peninsula in a press statement on Monday.

The deployment of the U.S. strategic nuclear submarine carrying nuclear warheads on the Korean Peninsula means that the U.S. strategic nuclear weapons will appear on the peninsula for the first time since 1981, said the statement, quoted by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The statement called the U.S. attempt to introduce strategic nuclear weapons onto the Korean Peninsula "the most undisguised nuclear blackmail against the DPRK and its neighboring countries and a grave threat and challenge to the regional and global peace and security."

It urged the United States to stop at once all the provocative moves.

