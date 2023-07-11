J-10 fighters participate in daytime flight

China Military Online) 09:05, July 11, 2023

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies out of its hangar during a recent daytime flight training exercise. The exercise focused on subjects of air combat, low-altitude defense penetration and other real combat techniques in order to beef up pilots' flight skills and tactics. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)