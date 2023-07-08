Profile: Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare

Xinhua) 13:13, July 08, 2023

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare will pay an official visit to China from July 9 to 15.

Born in January 1955 in Papua New Guinea, Sogavare graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from the University of the South Pacific and a master's degree in management from the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

He was first elected to the National Parliament in 1997, and has been a parliamentarian ever since.

Sogavare served three times as prime minister and twice as leader of the opposition.

In 2017, he was appointed deputy prime minister and minister of finance and treasury. In April 2019, he was elected prime minister for the fourth time.

