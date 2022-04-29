China-Solomon Islands security cooperation benefits common interests: spokesperson

April 29, 2022

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands benefits long-term peace and order in the Solomon Islands and serves the common interests in the South Pacific region, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

It is not true that China will build a naval base in the Solomon Islands, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

Tan made the remarks at a regular press conference when commenting on recent claims about the China-Solomon Islands security cooperation.

"Recently, Australian officials and media have repeatedly hyped security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands, deliberately distorting facts and creating tension, which is extremely irresponsible. China is firmly opposed to it," Tan said.

As two independent and sovereign countries, China and the Solomon Islands, based on equality and mutual benefit, have worked together to maintain social order, protect people's lives and property, conduct humanitarian aid, and tackle natural disasters, the spokesperson said.

"We urge relevant parties to stop hyping up the 'China military threat theory' and do more practical things to serve peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Pacific region," Tan added.

