Chinese vice premier stresses authenticity, accuracy of economic-census data

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of a leading group of the country's fifth national economic census, speaks at a meeting on the census in Beijing, capital of China, July 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, speaking at a meeting on Friday, stressed the importance of the authenticity and accuracy of data for the country's fifth national economic census.

The lifeline of data quality should be firmly ensured, with quality control strengthened throughout the census, said Ding, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of a leading group of the census.

Ding highlighted leveraging innovative means to improve census efficiency, saying that modern information technology should be further promoted to make the census more digitalized.

He also demanded efforts to strengthen the sharing and application of census results and do a good job on data release and interpretation.

China will launch its fifth national economic census this year. The census, conducted every five years, comprehensively investigates the developing scale, layout and efficiency of China's secondary and tertiary industries to grasp the basic situation of the country's various units.

