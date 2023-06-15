Home>>
China's economic recovery continues in May: official
(Xinhua) 11:13, June 15, 2023
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economy maintained its recovery in May with continued progress in transformation and upgrading, an official said Thursday.
Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, made the remarks at a press conference.
He cautioned that the foundation for the recovery is not solid, citing a complex and grim international environment and great pressure on domestic structural adjustment.
