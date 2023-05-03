Hong Kong economy back to growth with Q1 rebounding 2.7 pct
Tourists visit the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong, south China, April 30, 2023. Hong Kong's economy grew by 2.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, reversing a four-quarter-long contraction last year, according to official data announced Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
HONG KONG, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's economy grew by 2.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, reversing a four-quarter-long contraction last year, according to official data announced Tuesday.
