China's photovoltaic sector logs steady growth in March-April

Xinhua) 15:09, June 14, 2023

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's photovoltaic industry registered strong expansion during the March-April period, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

During the period, the output growth of polysilicon, silicon wafers, batteries, and components all exceeded 72 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

China's exports of photovoltaic products surged 29.3 percent year on year to top 10.7 billion U.S. dollars in the same period.

In the first four months of this year, the country's exports of photovoltaic products exceeded 19.3 billion dollars, up 18.9 percent from the same period in 2022.

