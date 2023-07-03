Chasing the green: one man's relentless fight against desertification

CHANGCHUN, July 3 (Xinhua) -- After over 20 years of strenuous efforts, Wan Ping, 70, has managed to turn a large piece of wasteland in northeast China's Jilin Province into a lush area.

Standing amidst the green landscape in the Horqin Sandy Land (Jilin) ecological demonstration zone, Wan recalled what the green landscape today was like in 1999 when he decided to embark on a journey of hope and uncertainty.

"The sand covered the grassland and sand dunes were everywhere," said Wan, who once lived in the area in the 1960s when he was a student.

The Horqin Sandy Land is one of China's largest sandy areas, stretching over 77.6 million mu (about 5.17 million hectares) and straddling three provincial-level regions in northeast China, namely, Inner Mongolia, Jilin and Liaoning.

Saddened by the barren land located in Tongyu County of Baicheng City in Jilin, Wan decided to quit his job in 2000 and begin his unwavering effort to green the land. Putting his entire saving worth over 300,000 yuan (about 41,576 U.S. dollars), he contracted 1,500 mu of sandy land in Xinhe village and devoted himself to this noble cause.

"One man, one shovel, and that's how my father started his work," said Wan Xiaobai, adding that her father was like a "lone hero."

By digging holes and planting trees in the moving sand dunes, Wan Ping dedicated himself to fighting desertification, which was considered "burning money" by many local villagers.

"While building the site for his anti-desertification work, my father lost more than 30 kg," Wan Xiaobai recalled.

In 2001, Wan Ping persuaded local villagers to work together with him to plant a total of 25,000 poplar trees and sea buckthorn trees, using income share as an incentive.

However, he underestimated the region's severe heatwaves and prolonged drought, and the harsh conditions were unsuitable for afforestation. No saplings were spared from the damage inflicted by moving sand, scorching hot weather and winds.

"If you want to plant trees and shrubs, you have to plant artemisia and grass first," said Wan Ping, who learned a lesson from the previous failure.

He found that using local herbaceous plants is more conducive to vegetation restoration, and began to lay grass on the sandy land and surround it with fences. It is like breeding grass seeds under quilts, according to Wan Ping.

In 2003, over 80 percent of the original vegetation was restored on the sandy land he contracted.

However, the right way for restoration didn't guarantee payback. In 2005, Wan Ping ran out of money and even incurred a debt. To help Wan Ping tide over adversity, Wan Xiaobai quit her job in a coastal city and joined her father in the restoration efforts.

Wan Xiaobai registered an environmental public welfare organization for fundraising, and as Wan Ping's story gained traction, capturing the attention of the governments, public institutions and enterprises in Beijing and Shanghai, hundreds of college students were drawn to the sandy land, eager to contribute as volunteers.

"Environmental protection awareness has increased significantly, and the fight against desertification has changed from our family concern to a public cause," Wan Xiaobai said.

"Baicheng serves as an important ecological barrier as to the west of Baicheng is Horqin Sandy Land, and to the east is a main grain producing area," said Ji Fengkui, director of the desertification land management center.

In recent years, Baicheng launched several afforestation campaigns to combat desertification. "Every year in mid-April, afforestation activities are carried out across the city, and residents work together to protect the ecological environment," Ji added.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Horqin Sandy Land (Jilin) ecological demonstration zone. Today, the sandy land has become an oasis and the vegetation coverage rate has reached 95 percent, with 260 kinds of plants forming natural barriers.

"Let the ecological protection mission be passed on from generation to generation," Wan Ping said.

