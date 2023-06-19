NE China promotes green transformation to achieve ecological and economic benefit

Xinhua) 13:53, June 19, 2023

A farmer conducts desilting at a water channel in a rice field in Daleng Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 14, 2023. In 2021, local authorities has promoted the transformation of sandy land along the Liuhe River in Zhangwu into cultivable rice fields, achieving ecological and economic benefit. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the rice field in Daleng Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In 2021, local authorities has promoted the transformation of sandy land along the Liuhe River in Zhangwu into cultivable rice fields, achieving ecological and economic benefit. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Staff members inspect a water channel in Daleng Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 14, 2023. In 2021, local authorities has promoted the transformation of sandy land along the Liuhe River in Zhangwu into cultivable rice fields, achieving ecological and economic benefit. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A farmer conducts maintenance work in a rice field in Daleng Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 14, 2023. In 2021, local authorities has promoted the transformation of sandy land along the Liuhe River in Zhangwu into cultivable rice fields, achieving ecological and economic benefit. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

