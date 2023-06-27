China mulls establishment of National Ecology Day

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows the wetland scenery at the Yellow River delta national nature reserve in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China is mulling a plan to designate Aug. 15 as its National Ecology Day to enhance public awareness and actions to protect the ecological environment.

A draft decision on establishing the day has been submitted to the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, for review on Monday.

The draft said China made historic, transformative, and comprehensive changes in protecting its ecological environment and made world-recognized achievements. The draft decision also proposes enhancing publicity and education of ecological civilizations through various forms.

The Standing Committee of the 14th NPC started its third session Monday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

