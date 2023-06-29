Shanghai to host major artificial intelligence event in July
SHANGHAI, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2023 will be held from July 6 to 8 in Shanghai, according to a press conference held by the municipal government on Thursday.
With the theme "Intelligent Connectivity Generating Future," the event is expected to gather top scientists, entrepreneurs, government officials, experts, scholars, international organizations, investors, start-up teams, and more.
The conference's major exhibitions will focus on sectors including core technology, intelligent terminal, application empowerment, and cutting-edge technology, with over 400 exhibitors in attendance.
Shanghai is hosting the WAIC for a sixth consecutive year. The event has been developed into an influential platform for AI cooperation and exchange, as well as a catalyst for the city's AI industry.
