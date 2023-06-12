Languages

Archive

Monday, June 12, 2023

Home>>Video

AI Vibes: The courage of firefighters, a young man’s resilience, and a father's Love

By Sheng Chuyi (People's Daily Online) 16:25, June 12, 2023

In this video, our AI anchor shares three inspiring stories highlighting courage, resilience, and love, sure to brighten your day. In central China's Hunan Province, firefighters courageously rescued a cat from a burning house. In a touching display, the grateful kitty nestled up to its rescuer. Over in Zhejiang Province, East China, a young man with disabilities astounded us with his badminton skills, leaping and delivering a powerfully agile smash that left us all in awe! Lastly, we witness the limitless love of a father. This devoted dad secretly drove 800 km to Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, to surprise his daughter on her birthday. What a heartwarming surprise! Stay tuned for more inspirational stories!

 (Gong Weiwei, as an intern, also contributed to this report.)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)

Photos