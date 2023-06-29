Sound, stable China-U.S. ties benefit both sides: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 11:09, June 29, 2023

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Xinhua) -- A sound and stable China-U.S. relationship is in the interest of both countries, and is also a shared expectation of the international community, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng said Tuesday.

During a phone conversation with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Xie also thanked the U.S. side for supporting and facilitating his performance of duties.

Xie said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, which represent the fundamental and right way for the two countries to get along with each other in the new era.

It is hoped that the United States will work with China in the same direction, remain committed to the common understandings reached between the heads of state of the two countries in Bali, Indonesia, demonstrate respect and remove obstacles with concrete actions, properly handle important and sensitive issues such as the Taiwan question in accordance with the principles enshrined in the three China-U.S. joint communiques, enhance dialogue, manage differences and conduct cooperation, so as to gradually bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track, said the Chinese ambassador.

Sherman welcomed Xie to his new post, telling him that the U.S. Department of State will continue to provide convenience and support to Xie in performing his duties.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common interest and agreed to maintain communication.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)