Senior Chinese diplomat meets U.S. delegation

Xinhua) 09:41, June 27, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with the chairman of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR) Jacob Lew in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with the chairman of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR) Jacob Lew, vice chair of the NCUSCR Evan Greenberg, and president of the NCUSCR Stephen Orlins in Beijing on Monday.

Noting the NCUSCR has long played a constructive role in promoting mutual understanding between the two peoples, Wang said under the current circumstances, it is hoped that the NCUSCR will continue to promote the stabilization of China-U.S. relations, promote friendly exchanges, and disseminate true stories of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Jacob Lew and other delegation members said that U.S.-China "decoupling" is not feasible, adding the NCUSCR is committed to promoting frank dialogue and exchanges between the two sides and moving U.S.-China relations in a positive direction.

