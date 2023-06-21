China to work with U.S. on increasing flights with flexibility, pragmatism: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:12, June 21, 2023

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the United States on increasing flights with flexibility and pragmatism, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on a related query.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Secretary of State Antony Blinken reached a positive common understanding on promoting people-to-people exchanges. Both sides agreed to encourage more people-to-people and educational exchanges, and had positive discussions on increasing passenger flights between the two countries, Mao noted.

Both sides welcomed more mutual visits by students, scholars and business people, and agreed to provide support and facilitation to this end, Mao added.

"Competent departments of China and the United States have been in communication on increasing passenger flights. China stands ready to work with the United States on increasing flights with flexibility and pragmatism," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)