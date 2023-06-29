Forum on China-U.S. people-to-people friendship held in SE China's Fuzhou

Xinhua) 08:45, June 29, 2023

Members of Jasmine Youth Chorus perform during the Bond with Kuliang: 2023 China-U.S. People-to-People Friendship Forum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 28, 2023.

Bond with Kuliang: 2023 China-U.S. People-to-People Friendship Forum was held here on Wednesday.

The Forum, jointly held by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the government of Fujian Province, was attended by people from various sectors in China and the United States including some members of the Kuliang Friends. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Guests attend the Bond with Kuliang: 2023 China-U.S. People-to-People Friendship Forum Sub-National Cooperation Sub-Forum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 28, 2023.

Guests visit Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), an ancient block in downtown Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 27, 2023.

Guests attending a symposium of the Kuliang Friends plant trees in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 28, 2023.

This aerial photo shows the scenery of Kuliang in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 28, 2023.

Guests attend the Bond with Kuliang: 2023 China-U.S. People-to-People Friendship Forum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 28, 2023.

This photo shows a symposium of the Kuliang Friends in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 28, 2023.

