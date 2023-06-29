Document on Fujian's cross-Strait integrated development to be released: spokesperson

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The central authorities' opinions on supporting Fujian Province in building a demonstration area of integrated development across the Taiwan Strait will be released in the near future, a mainland spokesperson said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The news that the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council had formulated such a document was announced at the 15th Straits Forum earlier this month.

Zhu Fenglian, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that the document will give full play to Fujian's unique advantage and pioneering role on Taiwan-related work, and improve the systems and policies for enhancing the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots and ensuring they enjoy the same treatment on the mainland as local residents.

It aims to make personnel exchanges between Fujian and Taiwan more convenient, make trade and investment more smooth, expand exchanges and cooperation into wider and deeper fields, and build Fujian into a demonstration zone for integrated development across the Strait, Zhu said.

