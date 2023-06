15th Straits Forum kicks off in Xiamen, SE China

Xinhua) 13:25, June 19, 2023

Pianists from Chinese mainland and Taiwan perform during the 15th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. The 15th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Dancers perform during the 15th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. The 15th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Singers from Chinese mainland and Taiwan perform during the 15th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. The 15th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the venue of the 15th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The 15th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the scene of the 15th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The 15th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Artists from Chinese mainland and Taiwan perform during the 15th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. The 15th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

