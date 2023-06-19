Mainland's Taiwan affairs official meets KMT vice chairman

XIAMEN, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, on Sunday met with Andrew Hsia, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in the eastern city of Xiamen.

Song called for advancing exchanges and cooperation as well as the integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, and promised utmost efforts to meet the needs of Taiwan compatriots and help them overcome difficulties.

On the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," the mainland is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual trust with the KMT to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and reunification of the motherland, Song said.

Hsia, who is here to attend the 15th Straits Forum, said adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence" has been the KMT's long-held position.

He expressed the hope that the CPC and the KMT will continue to strengthen cooperation, benefit more people at the primary level with cross-Strait exchanges, and jointly contribute to the sound development of cross-Strait relations and the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

