In pics: ceremony for 30-day countdown to Chengdu Universiade
Cheerleaders peform during a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Singers and dancers perform during a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Singers and dancers perform during a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Singers and dancers perform during a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Basketball players compete during a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Singers and dancers perform during a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Spectators attend a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.