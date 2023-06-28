In pics: ceremony for 30-day countdown to Chengdu Universiade

Cheerleaders peform during a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Singers and dancers perform during a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Basketball players compete during a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Spectators attend a ceremony for the 30-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

