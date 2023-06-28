Beijing's Daxing airport economic zone launches int'l innovation center

Xinhua) 14:10, June 28, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone on Tuesday launched an international innovation center.

The center aims to enable foreign enterprises to enter the Chinese market more quickly and at a lower cost by providing access to official platforms, affordable offices, market services and human resources services. The center also provides services for domestic enterprises that are planning to venture overseas.

The first batch of 30 enterprises have registered at the innovation center, including 11 foreign companies, according to Xia Zhicheng, deputy director of the investment promotion bureau of the Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone.

The center will strive to provide quality services and create convenient conditions for foreign enterprises to land, survive and grow in China, Xia said at the launch ceremony.

By the end of this year, 40 enterprises are expected to register or move into the center, with more than half of that number expected to be foreign companies, Xia said.

The Beijing Daxing International Airport sits at the junction of Beijing's Daxing District and Langfang in Hebei Province. Covering an area of 150 square kilometers, the economic zone is composed of one area for aviation logistics, one for science and technology innovation, and one for services and support.

