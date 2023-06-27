Beijing's sub-center goes green with energy efficiency solutions

09:16, June 27, 2023 By Zhu Bochen ( China.org.cn

With a slew of measures to innovate power generation, distribution and storage, Beijing's sub-center in Tongzhou district is making significant strides toward the country's "dual carbon" goals, adopting an increasingly sustainable development approach.

Among the local companies enabling these eco-friendly solutions, Beijing Gas Energy Development has emerged as a leading clean energy supplier specializing in developing renewable energy in conjunction with natural gas.

A benchmark project undertaken by the company is the No. 6 Energy Station of Beijing's sub-center. This project employs the world's most advanced ground-source heat pump (GSHP) system and a combined cooling, heating and power (CCHP) system, effectively supplying energy to buildings spanning an area of 566,000 square meters.

Areas serviced by the energy station have reached 100% clean energy supply, with renewables constituting over 40%. This transition has led to an estimated reduction of up to 26% in carbon dioxide emissions, official data shows.

A staff member with Beijing Gas explains the company's three-tier cloud platform to manage energy-related data, Tongzhou district, Beijing, June 25, 2023. [Photo by Zhu Bochen/China.org.cn]

To improve energy management, the company has established a three-tier cloud platform, which uses the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and intelligent computing technologies to conduct real-time energy data monitoring, analysis and optimization across multiple regional energy stations.

"Beijing Gas has a big role to play in the country's 'dual carbon' objectives," said Bai Yi, general manager of the specialized wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing Gas Group. While offering energy to consumers through renewables, the company has also ensured energy security and continuity by harnessing natural gas, Bai told China.org.cn.

"As more public facilities and residential buildings in the city are connected to renewable energy, Beijing's integrated energy market is expected to see further growth," Bai noted.

A photo taken on June 25, 2023, shows the ground-source heat pump (GSHP) system of the No. 6 Energy Station, Tongzhou district, Beijing, June 25, 2023. [Photo by Zhu Bochen/China.org.cn]

The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) outlines the objectives of achieving peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality. It emphasizes the need for proactive and prudent measures toward these goals.

Key measures include promoting clean and high-efficiency energy use, advancing the low-carbon transition in industry and other sectors, exploring and developing petroleum and natural gas, and strengthening energy production, supply, storage, and marketing systems.

Last October, Beijing rolled out an implementation plan to reach peak carbon emissions, aiming to raise the share of renewable energy consumption to at least 14.4% by 2025 and reduce energy consumption per unit of GDP by 14% compared to 2020.

As part of the plan, a national demonstration zone on green development is underway in the city's sub-center. The facilities are expected to strengthen the application of energy-saving technologies, introduce smart infrastructure systems such as a high-efficiency power grid and rooftop PV panels, and create more green areas within the concrete urban jungle.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)