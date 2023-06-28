National security law helps HK gain stability, prosperity: diplomat

Xinhua) 11:14, June 28, 2023

GENEVA, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China reaffirmed Monday that the national security law has helped Hong Kong enter into stability and prosperity from disorder and chaos.

After the implementation of the law, the rule of law has been re-emphasized as the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents have been better protected, said a Chinese diplomat in a statement issued during the ongoing 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council here.

The rule of law and judicial independence in Hong Kong are effectively guaranteed by the Basic Law, and courts conduct trials independently without any interference, said the statement, which was delivered at an interactive dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers.

"China firmly opposes any country or external force interfering in China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty under the pretext of human rights," it added.

Noting that the independence of judges and lawyers plays an important role in the judicial protection of human rights, the statement stressed that China is committed to making every citizen enjoy fairness and justice in judicial cases, and supports the United Nations, especially the United Nations human rights mechanisms, to work in this field in a fair, objective and credible manner.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)