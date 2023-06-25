Feature: Lights, camera, Ding Ding -- touring Hong Kong in flux with centennial trams

Xinhua) 16:21, June 25, 2023

HONG KONG, June 25 (Xinhua) -- In tales of Hong Kong, the tram is a ubiquitous symbol, and the "Ding Ding" has long been one of the city's essential icons.

"When it comes to filming Hong Kong, the tram is the obvious choice," said Hong Kong director Chan Kin-long.

Recently, at the popular "Movie Tram" guided tour event, Hong Kong directors Stanley Kwan and Ann Hui acted as tour guides and shared behind-the-scenes stories of Hong Kong filmmakers with citizens on the tram.

With "Movie Tram," one of the events of the first Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival, audiences will be taking a stroll on the streets and hopping onto a tram for a delightful journey through film history. Held every Saturday and Sunday since its launch in May, the event has received enthusiastic responses and saw tickets sold out quickly.

In just two short hours, the guided tour visited places like Police Married Quarters and Western Market, exploring the filming locations of classic Hong Kong movies such as In the Mood for Love, before hopping onto the iconic tram to experience the city's allure and listen to the creative stories of filmmakers.

When you travel on Hong Kong Island, sometimes you will spot some colorful narrow double-decker "buses" running on the tracks. They are the historical Hong Kong trams, or called "Ding Ding" by locals. The cute name derives from the bell sound of the tram, similar to the sound of the iconic trams in San Francisco on the U.S. west coast.

"Ding Ding," which has been in operation since 1904, currently has a fleet of 165 trams. In 2021, Hong Kong Tramways was awarded the Guinness World Record as "the largest fleet of double-decker trams in service."

In early works of literature that depicted Hong Kong's bustling urban life, the trams were often compared to sardine cans packed to the brim with passengers. Compared to other modes of transportation, the trams were relatively inexpensive and less susceptible to traffic congestion running on their own dedicated tracks.

"The tram holds a unique significance among other forms of transportation," said Nixon Cheung, head of Commercial and Brand at Hong Kong Tramways. "Our aim is to offer a slower pace amidst the hustle and bustle of this city."

For many locals and tourists alike, "Ding Ding" represents the laid-back lifestyle and unique charm of Hong Kong. Like a time machine, the trams offer a glimpse into the city's history and modern landscape. The sound of the "Ding Ding" provides a moment of respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life, while the colorful posters adorning the trams add a touch of vibrancy to the city.

Such a vibe is well captured in renowned Hong Kong movies. In Days of Being Wild, Maggie Cheung and Andy Lau take a stroll along the tracks of the trams, while in Wonder Woman, Cecilia Yip rides the tram down memory lane.

Chan Kin-long said that he grew up together with the "Ding Ding" and hopes to reflect Hong Kong's changes in artistic works by documenting the tram's transformation in this rapidly developing age.

Carrying 100 years of history and memories, the "Ding Ding" trams continue to move forward with the city in a delicate balance between tradition and modernity, past and future, as well as the realms of reality and virtuality.

According to Nixon Cheung, Hong Kong Tramways is currently working on showcasing the operation of the trams in a virtual setting, providing young people with more opportunities to learn about the significance of the trams.

"We have always wanted to rejuvenate the brand of the trams, to make more people understand that they hold a special significance for Hong Kong beyond just being a means of transportation," said Cheung.

