June 27, 2023

Recently, the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center released a report entitled Empire of Hacking: The US Central Intelligence Agency, saying that the CIA has been secretly conducting and organizing "Peaceful Evolution" and "Color Revolution" around the world for a long time, and continues to carry out espionage activities.

According to statistics, the CIA has intervened in or attempted to overthrow at least 50 legitimate governments and caused unrest in numerous other countries over the years, though it has only admitted to seven. Examples of these interventions include the disintegration of the socialist camp in the 1980s, the "Velvet Revolution," "Rose Revolution," "Orange Revolution," "Tulip Revolution," and "Snow Revolution" in various countries, and the "Green Revolution" and "Arab Spring." Analyzing these events reveals that the successful organization of such "Color Revolutions" depends on the use of communication and command technologies, in which the US is a leading power.

The US led the promotion of the internet to the international market in the 1980s, which facilitated the technological advances for US intelligence agencies to carry out "Color Revolutions" abroad. The internet also played a major role in the "Arab Spring," with certain US-based multinational internet companies actively intervening in the form of disinformation, support for anti-government actions, and other methods. These companies also provided encrypted network communication services, such as TOR, to allow for protesters from various countries to avoid censorship and surveillance. Twitter and Google quickly created "Speak2Tweet" to help anti-government personnel in countries like Egypt and Tunisia maintain contact with the outside world. RAND developed "stampede," a system that allowed protestors to connect to the internet, resulting in improved on-site command for demonstrations. "RIOT," a software that supports independent wireless broadband and anti-jamming Wi-Fi, was also developed to avoid censorship and surveillance.

The US Department of State also invested more than $30 million in the research and development of anti-censorship systems. Therefore, the CIA conducted several "Color Revolutions" worldwide with the help of these tools and technologies.

