Biden, Zelensky discuss Washington's support for Kiev over phone

Xinhua) 11:22, June 26, 2023

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, discussing Washington's support for Kiev as the latter continued to fight against Russia on the battlefield.

"They discussed Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid," the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Zelensky also discussed "recent events in Russia," it said.

