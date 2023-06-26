China's land port handles over 1,500 China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) 15:09, June 26, 2023

HOHHOT, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has logged over 1,500 China-Europe freight trains so far this year, the local railway authorities said on Monday.

Since the port launched its China-Europe freight train service in 2013, it has handled a total of 12,592 China-Europe freight trains to date.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port between China and Mongolia, through which 68 China-Europe freight train routes link China with more than 60 regions of over 10 countries, including Germany and Poland.

Since the beginning of this year, the land port has opened a "green channel" for China-Europe freight trains, further improving the trains' operational efficiency.

