China-Europe business forum held in north China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 13:42, June 05, 2023

TIANJIN, June 3 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday held the China-European Business Forum, aiming to provide a high-end exchange platform for Chinese and European business cooperation.

The one-day event attracted more than 350 attendees from home and abroad, including government officials, representatives of trade associations, and Chinese and European entrepreneurs, its organizer said.

Tianjin, a hotspot for foreign investment, has attracted more than 10,000 foreign-invested enterprises, with an accumulated actual use of foreign investment totaling more than 200 billion U.S. dollars. Currently, Tianjin has 276 Fortune 500 enterprises, including 176 foreign companies, according to the municipal development and reform commission.

Tianjin will continue to create a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment, and will protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors, said Lian Maojun, Party chief of Tianjin's Binhai New Area, in a speech at the forum.

A business promotion activity and a government-enterprise dialogue sub-forum were also held during the event in a bid to strengthen communication and exchanges between European entrepreneurs and the municipal government, the organizer said.

