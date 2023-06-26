China furthers stringent crackdown on illegal occupation of farmlands

Xinhua) 10:03, June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Since 2022, more than 9,000 criminal cases involving the illegal occupation of agricultural land have been handled, and 4,000-plus hectares of farmlands have been restored from misuse, thanks to a stringent crackdown furthered by China's public security authorities.

A total of 15 major cases involving such crimes, supervised by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), have been solved and concluded. As a result, the red lines of cropland protection and national food security have been ensured effectively, the MPS said on Sunday, China's national land day.

Public security authorities will continue to advance targeted campaigns, resolutely crack down on and deter such illegal activities, and make new contributions to safeguarding the country's farmland security and food security, the MPS said.

