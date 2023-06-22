UN chief "deeply troubled" by situation in occupied Palestinian territory: spokesman

Xinhua) 11:09, June 22, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, June 21 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply troubled by the continued violence and loss of life in the occupied Palestinian territory, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The secretary-general condemns all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN chief, said in a statement.

The statement stressed "it is crucial to reduce tensions and to prevent further escalation."

Israel must ensure that the civilian population is protected against all acts of violence, and that perpetrators are held to account, it said.

Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and the taking of all feasible precautions to spare civilians in the conduct of military operations, it added.

"Ultimately, only a return to a meaningful political process and ending the occupation will bring an end to this devastating cycle of violence and senseless loss of life," said the statement.

