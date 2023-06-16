Humanitarian situation in Sudan still deteriorating: UN relief chief

UNITED NATIONS, June 15 (Xinhua) -- As the conflict in Sudan enters its third month, humanitarian situation across the country continues to deteriorate, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday.

Griffiths, UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, also warned that situation in Sudan's Darfur is spiraling into humanitarian calamity.

Some 1.7 million people are now internally displaced while close to half a million people have sought refuge outside Sudan. Hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands have been injured, he said.

Looting of medical and humanitarian assets continues on a massive scale. Farmers are unable to reach their land, which further raises the risk of food insecurity. And there has been a spike in reports of gender-based violence, he added.

"I am particularly worried about conditions in Darfur where people are trapped in a living nightmare," Griffiths said in a statement.

In addition to dire humanitarian situations, inter-communal violence is spreading in Darfur, threatening to reignite the ethnic tensions that stoked the deadly conflict there 20 years ago, he said.

He noted that the violence is hampering humanitarians' efforts, and urged parties to the conflict and those with influence to ensure the movement of humanitarian supplies and personnel from other parts of Sudan, as well as from neighboring countries, to Darfur where close to 9 million people need assistance.

"Darfur is rapidly spiraling into a humanitarian calamity. The world cannot allow this to happen. Not again," said Griffiths.

