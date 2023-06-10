UN-Habitat assembly wraps up with resolve to revitalize new urban agenda

Xinhua) 10:00, June 10, 2023

Photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows the closing press conference of the second session of the United Nations Habitat assembly in Nairobi, Kenya. The second session of the United Nations Habitat assembly ended Friday with delegates resolving to inject fresh impetus into ongoing efforts to renew cities that host more than 50 percent of the global population. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

NAIROBI, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The second session of the United Nations Habitat assembly ended Friday with delegates resolving to inject fresh impetus into ongoing efforts to renew cities that host more than 50 percent of the global population.

Kenya hosted the June 6-9 assembly themed "A sustainable urban future through inclusive and effective multilateralism: achieving the sustainable development goals in times of global crises."

The five-day assembly, which also featured high-level dialogues, panel discussions, themed side events and exhibitions, sought to recalibrate the new global urban agenda amid multiple global challenges like the climate crises, negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) disclosed that 3,416 participants from 137 member states attended the assembly in person.

In addition, 1,000 virtual participants attended the assembly, Sharif said, adding that compared to the first UN-Habitat assembly held in 2019, the second edition had more participants from the private sector and local governments.

"The second session of the UN-Habitat assembly was a true demonstration of effective and efficient multilateralism in action," Sharif remarked at a media briefing.

She said that a resolution on affordable housing that was endorsed by all delegates was a landmark achievement of the assembly, adding that governments will now embed access to decent shelter in their human rights charters.

According to Sharif, UN member states will be obligated to set up mechanisms for accelerating the implementation of universal access to the shelter by leveraging innovative financing as well as policy and regulatory incentives.

During the assembly, it was announced that the 12th session of the World Urban Forum, a premier conference on fostering sustainable urbanization, will take place in Cairo, Egypt, from Nov. 4 to 8, 2024.

Additionally, it was announced during the assembly that the city of Baku, Azerbaijan, will host the 2023 World Habitat Day on the first Monday of October.

Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, vice president of the second session of the UN-Habitat assembly, said that delegates including ministers, city mayors, urban planners and entrepreneurs reached a consensus on revitalizing the new urban agenda through cooperation, knowledge sharing and targeted financing.

Mensah Korsah added that the commitment by UN member states to implement key resolutions aimed at hastening urban renewal was demonstrated at the assembly.

Rafael Tuts, the director of UN-Habitat's Global Solutions Division, said the assembly set the momentum for reengineering global metropolises to make them liveable, greener, inclusive and resilient.

Photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows the final plenary of the second session of the United Nations Habitat assembly in Nairobi, Kenya. The second session of the United Nations Habitat assembly ended Friday with delegates resolving to inject fresh impetus into ongoing efforts to renew cities that host more than 50 percent of the global population. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows the final plenary of the second session of the United Nations Habitat assembly in Nairobi, Kenya. The second session of the United Nations Habitat assembly ended Friday with delegates resolving to inject fresh impetus into ongoing efforts to renew cities that host more than 50 percent of the global population. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

