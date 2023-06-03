Despite fighting during shaky ceasefire, humanitarians deliver truckloads of aid: UN

Xinhua) 10:53, June 03, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Despite a tenuous Sudan ceasefire, 129 relief trucks, sometimes dodging fighting, managed recently to complete deliveries in several regions, UN humanitarians said on Friday.

"The humanitarian community continues to rush life-saving supplies to destinations around the country, despite the ongoing fighting," said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. "Since May 24, at least 129 trucks have completed deliveries to various locations inside Sudan."

The humanitarian office said the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported flying in more than 19 tons of vaccines for some 370,000 children. UNICEF is working with the Federal Ministry of Health, supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to maintain vaccination services in Sudan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it sent about 170 tons of health supplies into Sudan by air, land and sea, although access challenges and ongoing fighting hamper deliveries.

Since the conflict erupted on April 15, WHO said it has verified 46 attacks on health care. Sixteen of these have taken place since the signing by the warring Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of the Jeddah declaration three weeks ago to protect civilians and achieve a short-term ceasefire to facilitate emergency humanitarian assistance.

"This is completely unacceptable," WHO said.

The UN Population Fund warns that fuel shortages and electricity cuts have forced many hospitals in Sudan to suspend emergency obstetric and neonatal care services. The agency is supporting some of the few functioning hospitals in Khartoum state, but says power outages and the lack of fuel are threatening the operation of those hospitals.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said it procured 500,000 litres of fuel in Port Sudan and is trying to obtain more fuel and food. This week, WFP is offloading some 33,000 tons of food aid in Port Sudan, enough to feed about 1 million people for three months.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)