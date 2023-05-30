Sudan army, rival force agree to 5-day extension of cease-fire

Xinhua) 09:12, May 30, 2023

This photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows smoke rising in Khartoum, capital of Sudan. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

RIYADH, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces on Monday agreed to a five-day extension of a cease-fire agreement they signed on May 20 after negotiations in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, Al Arabiya News reported.

The two sides stressed commitment to allowing safe passage of all civilians from conflict areas and protecting civilian supplies.

The Agreement on a Short-Term Cease-fire and Humanitarian Arrangements was reached through negotiations that started on May 6 under a Saudi-U.S. initiative with the aim of ending the conflict in Sudan and facilitating the access of humanitarian aid to civilians.

People wait to be evacuated near an airport in Omdurman, Sudan, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua photo)

The seven-day truce, which entered into force on May 22, was scheduled to expire at 9:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT) on Monday.

Violent clashes broke out in Sudan's capital Khartoum between the Sudanese Army and the RSF on Monday, just a few hours before the cease-fire deal between the two sides would expire.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)