UN General Assembly president stresses women's role in land management

Xinhua) 10:37, June 17, 2023

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi speaks at a high-level event in observance of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought at the UN headquarters in New York, on June 16, 2023. Korosi on Friday stressed women's role in land management, which contributes to sustainable development. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, June 16 (Xinhua) -- UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi on Friday stressed women's role in land management, which contributes to sustainable development.

"Today we cast our focus on two topics that matter to us all: land, and women's equal rights to own, manage or inherit it," he told a high-level event in observance of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, which falls on June 17.

When women farmers have access to own land, they grow more and so do their children and nations. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization finds that with women's equal access to resources, including land, agricultural yields could rise by almost a third, resulting in potentially 150 million fewer hungry people in the world, he said.

Empirical research proves that strengthening women's land and property rights increases food security and reduces malnourishment, he added.

"When we include women equally in land management -- and tap their traditional knowledge to promote sustainable land use -- we not only reverse desertification, but also promote land restoration practices," said Korosi.

Together, these positive shifts in women's empowerment have a ripple effect on income and children's welfare, he concluded.

"So, we have the evidence to support why it is advantageous to increase women's land tenure. What we are lacking are the policy decisions and investments that should not only target women's individual rights, but also recognize their role in collectively managing land. In this field, too, we should do our best to remove the barriers to women's participation in decision-making," said Korosi.

"As we mark this Desertification and Drought Day, I urge you to recognize women's contributions to the sustainable management of land and the broader achievement of our 2030 Agenda. And I call upon you to promote laws and policies that give us a fighting chance at leaving no one behind. We cannot let this foundational promise dry out," he said.

