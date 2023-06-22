Chinese premier calls for cooperation in digitalization, green transformation between German, Chinese enterprises

Xinhua) 10:16, June 22, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits the headquarters of Siemens in Bavaria state, Germany. Li visited Bavaria state from June 20 to June 21 during his official visit to Germany. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

MUNICH, Germany, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China is vigorously promoting the construction of digital China and hopes that Siemens can expand new areas of cooperation with its Chinese partners in industrial digitalization, green and low-carbon transformation, and achieve more win-win results, visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Wednesday.

Li made the remarks during his visit to the Bavaria state of Germany. At the headquarters of Siemens, accompanied by Roland Busch, president and CEO of the company, Li watched technology and product demonstrations such as indoor vertical farming, digital enterprise experience center, automatic sorting robots, and high-end magnetic resonance equipment.

During his stay, Li pointed out that it is of great significance and broad prospects to use digital technology to empower small and medium-sized enterprises, and it is necessary to pay attention to the rational planning for the development of artificial intelligence.

