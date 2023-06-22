Chinese premier expects BMW to be companion of China's high-quality development

Xinhua) 10:13, June 22, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits the BMW Welt in Bavaria state, Germany. Li visited Bavaria state from June 20 to June 21 during his official visit to Germany. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

MUNICH, Germany, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday expressed his hope that BMW will continue to follow the "At Home in China" strategy and stand as a companion of China's high-quality development.

The Chinese premier made the remarks during his visit to the Bavaria state of Germany. At the BMW Welt, accompanied by Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW AG, Li visited the exhibition areas of intelligent networked vehicles, new energy vehicles, among others, to learn more about the development trend of electric vehicles, new energy development, and unmanned driving.

Li pointed out that the automotive industry is an important field in which German companies are deeply involved in China's reform and opening-up process, adding that China is a quality partner of the German automotive industry.

For his part, Zipse said that the Chinese modernization process also sees the development of BMW, and BMW will continue to make positive contributions to deepening Germany-China cooperation.

On the occasion of Li's visit, Jochen Goller, president and CEO of BMW Group Region China, had an interview with Xinhua. Goller said China, a major marketplace and global leader in innovation, will offer more opportunities for cooperation between Chinese and German companies.

"Now China is a big marketplace and also leading innovation," Goller told Xinhua.

