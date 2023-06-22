Most Black Americans believe U.S. racism to get worse: poll

Xinhua) 10:11, June 22, 2023

NEW YORK, June 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 51 percent of Black respondents said they expect racism will get worse in the United States, 37 percent said they expect it will stay about the same, and only 11 percent said it will get better, NewsNation has cited a Washington Post-Ipsos poll released on Friday.

"This was mostly consistent across age groups of Black respondents. Those 50 to 64 were the most likely to say they expect racism to get worse, with 57 percent saying so, while those 30 to 39 were the least likely, with 43 percent saying so," NewsNation reported on Sunday.

Nearly 70 percent of Black Americans said now is a more dangerous time to be a Black teenager than when they were teens, including almost 80 percent of those 50 to 64 and 65 and older. Almost 60 percent of Black adults said they are very or somewhat worried they or someone they love will be attacked because they are Black.

Pollsters also found that the expected level of trust between Black and white Americans seems to be low. Eight in 10 Black respondents said they believe white people trust Black people not too much or not at all, while only 17 percent said they believe they trust Black individuals a great deal or good amount.

The poll was conducted from April 28 to May 12 among 1,225 non-Hispanic Black adults and a partially overlapping sample of 1,018 U.S. adults. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points for Black adults and 3 points for all U.S. adults.

