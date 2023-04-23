U.S. world's No. 1 stealer of secrets

People's Daily Online) 09:40, April 23, 2023

By Tan Xiguang

A batch of classified documents of the U.S. military recently surfaced on overseas social media sites, according to a U.S. media outlet. These leaked documents reveal that Washington is not only deeply involved in the Russian-Ukraine conflict, but also spies closely on U.S. allies. And this is not the first time that the U.S. has been reportedly spying on its allies.

An article published in Daily News Egypt pointed out that the recent leak saga is just a glimpse of Washington's long-standing indiscriminate surveillance of the world.

The U.S. has long been addicted to eavesdropping and launching cyber attacks on other countries in the name of so-called "safeguarding national security," which gravely undermines the sovereignty of other countries and invades the privacy of global internet users. It reveals the hegemonic, domineering and bullying nature of the "global surveillance superpower."

The U.S. must immediately stop its despicable practice of large-scale and indiscriminate eavesdropping and restore justice to the world.

