Lianjiang, SE China's Fujian holds dragon boat race

People's Daily Online) 14:11, June 21, 2023

Contestants compete during a dragon boat friendship race held in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 18, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Media Convergence Center of Lianjiang county)

A dragon boat friendship race was held in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province on June 18. Eight teams from both sides of the Taiwan Straits participated in the event.

Clad in uniforms, the contestants rowed the boats hard, generating waves as they passed through the water. The race attracted a crowd of over 1,000 people.

"I'm from Fuzhou and I come here to show my support for the team from my village," said a man surnamed Chen from Baisha village, Fuzhou.

"What an amazing race! I hope more such events can be held in Lianjiang in the future," said a woman surnamed Zhang.

"We've sent more than 50 contestants to participate in the race, most of whom are senior high school students," said Zeng Linguan, head of the management committee of the Tianhou Temple in Matsu, who expressed the hope that the event can further promote exchanges between youths from both sides of the Taiwan Straits.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)